Drinking Beer by the Growler

Though the use of growlers for beer sales was made legal in Wisconsin a few years ago, they have been slow to catch on in the Milwaukee area. That’s why Pat Lafferty decided to open The Malt Shoppe at 813 N. Mayfair Road. Lafferty hopes to kick start growler culture in the city, similar to what he’s experienced in Bend, Ore., and Grand Rapids, Mich., he said at a grand-opening event. Both those cities have a thriving brewery culture where the use of growlers is extremely popular.

Growlers offer customers a different drinking experience than canned or bottled brews, one that some people prefer. There are differences in taste and aroma between bottles and drafts, and Lafferty’s goal is to allow people to decide for themselves which they prefer, since many of the drafts are also available for sale packaged. The dark brown glass growlers come in 16-, 32- and 64-ounce sizes. When you purchase your first growler, you pay a small fee for the bottle, but you can bring it in for refills as much as you like. If you decide you want a larger quantity of a favorite beer, you can trade up or down for a different size growler.

Growlers are also a way to purchase some rare and small-batch brews that breweries only release in kegs. Many are not widely available except at the breweries themselves. There’s tradeoffs to growlers, though: Beer purchased in growlers only lasts about 48 hours, so you can’t just keep a few stocked in your basement for parties or guests. That’s generally not a problem for beer enthusiasts, who consider the ability to try rare beers worth the short shelf life.

Customers can sample the drafts and purchase growlers at the back of the store, at a bar that feels cozy thanks to a warm wood dividing wall that separates the space from retail shelves. Customers are now also able to purchase beers by the glass, to be enjoyed at stand-up tables near the bar or while browsing the variety of brews for sale. Good thing, since you’ll probably get thirsty perusing the nearly 1,000 varieties available.

The Malt Shoppe hosts a number of beer-related events monthly. Watch for Tuesday Tastings, educational beer tasting sessions focused on a specific type or style of beer. There are also regular Tap Take-Overs, where a number of beers from a singular brewery are featured on tap, often with a representative from the brewery on hand to talk about the brews. Watch for announcements on upcoming events on The Malt Shoppe’s Facebook page at facebook.com/maltshoppetosa.