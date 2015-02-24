Eating at Milwaukee Public Market

The Milwaukee Public Market saw an uptick in sales and customer visits in 2014. That’s despite heavy road construction around the area that closed off the Market’s main parking lot for most of the year, a feat that Paul Schwartz, the operation and communications manager, attributes to strong brand presence and plenty of planning ahead to mitigate problems.

The 1.3 million visitors to the Market last year had many choices available to them. There are numerous places to eat and drink on site, as well as storefronts selling foods to be prepared at home, allowing Downtown workers to grab their lunch and pick up everything they need to prepare dinner later at home. That storefront diversification is what appeals to many different types of visitors, from tourists to young families living a couple blocks away.

St. Paul Fish Company is one of the most popular vendors, offering a small table-service restaurant, oyster bar, takeout counter and large display of seafood for sale. Their everyday special of an overstuffed lobster roll with fries and slaw is a must-try for seafood fans. Margarita Paradise, on the opposite end of the Market, is another popular spot, especially after work for sipping on margaritas at the long wooden bar.

Lunch options abound, from fresh salads and juices at The Green Kitchen to daily homemade soups and stew specials at the Soup & Stock Market. If you’re in the mood for a sandwich, PitaWorks has build-your-own pita sandwiches filled with grilled chicken, flavored hummus, refreshing tabbouleh and fresh veggies.

The most recent additions to the Market include Thai-Namite Sushi & Thai Cuisine and Nehring’s Family Market. Stop at The Spice House for some steak seasoning, Breadsmith for a loaf of Italian bread and the West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe for blue cheese and you’re already halfway to dinner.

To satisfy your sweet tooth, there’s ice cream, baked goods and gourmet chocolates, too. Kehr’s Candies has been in Milwaukee since 1930, and their location at the Market has endless glass cases of hand-dipped chocolate treats like orange peel and graham crackers. Grab a scoop of ice cream and top it with a cherry cordial. C. Adam’s Bakery has countless pies, cakes, tarts, brownies, cookies and many other goodies that rotate seasonally. The towering layer cakes, especially the carrot cake, tend to get the most attention from passersby.