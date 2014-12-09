Whether it’s popped in a kettle, an air popper or in the microwave, whether seasoned with salt, butter, brewer’s yeast or cayenne pepper, or consumed at the movies, at a desk while working or at a carnival, few snacks have as much versatility as popcorn.

Yet Jane’s Simply Delicious Gourmet Popcorn (2433 E. Layton Ave.) figured out how to take popcorn to the next level. Owned by brothers Randy and Greg Giuliani, they’ve crafted unique popcorn flavors, candies and seasoned pretzels, and added a retail location since they took over the business two years ago.

Neither Randy nor Greg—who have backgrounds in trucking and machinery, respectively—had planned on becoming owners of a snack company. But when their sister, Melissa Giuliani, who purchased Jane’s from the original owner in 2009, died unexpectedly in 2012 at age 43, the brothers made the decision to carry on the company.

They increased Jane’s visibility by attending foodie competitions and events, and they opened a retail store in August 2012 inside a former paint store on busy Layton Avenue. The remodeled 4,500-square-foot space serves as the retail store and production area for the more popular popcorn varieties. Some flavors are also made off site.

For the health-minded, Jane’s offers cholesterol-free white popcorn, popped in a specially blended oil with a hint of salt. For those who wish to indulge, there’s rich cheese-coated popcorn. Randy said both varieties are popular. Popcorn lovers with a sweet tooth can choose from caramel corn or more adventurous flavors such as tutti-fruitty, strawberry and cream, hot cinnamon, cherry chocolate, Snikkers (a taste similar to a Snickers candy bar), apple-caramel or root beer float.

Jane’s recently perfected a dill pickle flavored popcorn. Randy, who always liked to cook, said they enjoy experimenting with different flavors, and they’re open to suggestions from customers. “And we get to eat our mistakes, x93 he said with a laugh.

In addition to unique flavors, Jane’s can make popcorn in all colors of the rainbow for themed events, holidays, fundraisers and all things Wisconsin. Customers can pick up buttery green and gold popcorn for Packers parties. Motorcycle enthusiasts will appreciate the Harley Davidson Fat Boy spicy popcorn in the company’s iconic orange hue.

Jane’s works with organizations for fundraisers, and they’ve donated gift baskets to nonprofits. They design gift packages and tins for customers. People can also make up their own gift baskets at the store.

For customers who enjoy popping their own kernels at home, the retail location offers gourmet popcorn seeds such as ruby red, midnight and “mushroom x93 kernels that pop into a mushroom shape; cholesterol free, peanut and coconut oils; and popcorn seasonings, such as garlic-parmesan. Jane’s recently added candy to its lineup, offering peanut brittle, cashew brittle and chocolate-covered peanuts.

Jane’s sells its most popular flavors through local retailers including Sendik’s, Piggly Wiggly, Outpost Natural Foods, Beans & Barley, Whole Foods and hospital gift shops. All popcorn flavors, along with the seeds, oils and seasonings, are available at the store and online through eBay.