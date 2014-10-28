Karen Page on Flavorful Vegetarian Cooking

Two-time James Beard winner Karen Page pursued delicious flavor throughout her career before stopping to explore the ties between wellness and nutrition. Her Vegetarian Flavor Bible grew from her determination that healthy eating should not be dull. With the hazards of animal protein and processed foods in mind, Page focuses on a plant-based diet for discriminating palates. A soy burger on a white bun? Forget it. And don’t get her started on deep-fried vegetables. The Vegetarian Flavor Bible isn’t a cookbook as much as an exhaustive guide to hundreds of ingredients, their health value and their uses in cooking. The humble chickpea? Page offers preparation tips and flavor affinities (chickpeas go with apricots, pistachios, tahini, cucumbers and two dozen other ingredients).