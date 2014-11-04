Since 1985 Sprecher Brewing Company has been one of the local breweries that have been leading the way in creativity and innovation. This year was no different. This past summer, Sprecher rolled out their own fleet of repurposed fire trucks and ambulances that frequently acted as mobile beer gardens for the Milwaukee County Parks. In early July they released a new Hard Ginger Beer. They've also added new beers and earned more awards to add to accolades gained over the decades.

The mobile Fire Truck Tappers made appearances in various Milwaukee area parks this summer as temporary beer gardens. But the Sprecher Fleet has also been seen around town at other festivals and even up near Lambeau Field on game days. “Because all of our beers are fire-brewed we thought of using retired fire trucks to build our fleet, x93 says Anne Sprecher, of Sprecher’s marketing department. Currently, they have four repurposed fire trucks, each with 12 taps and four ambulances, which serve as concession stands in conjunction with the trucks. The truck near Lambeau will remain open throughout the Packers’ season; look for the fleet in the Milwaukee area in June 2015.

The Hard Ginger Beer is considered to be a flavored malt beverage. It’s a like a tasty combination of Sprecher’s Ginger ale soda and beer. “This is a really nice cousin to our Hard Root Beer, x93 says Sprecher, adding, “It’s one of those things a lot of people like because it’s not too intimidating flavor-wise and is only slightly alcoholic (4.7% alcohol by volume). x93 The Hard Ginger Beer is good on its own or as a mixer in cocktails like Moscow mules, Kentucky mules and margaritas.

Sprecher’s newest beer, the Wisconsin Pale Lager or WIPL, just became available this month. Made with fresh Wisconsin cascade hops, they only made some 80 barrels and won’t be releasing it beyond southeastern Wisconsin. “WIPL has a lot of cascading character, with a lot of floral, grassy notes that is really quite lovely, x93 says Sprecher.

Sprecher Brewery placed fourth overall, out of 272 competing breweries at the 2014 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Perennial favorites, Sprecher Irish Stout and the gluten-free Shakparo won gold medals in the competition. “Our Black Bavarian won gold at the World Beer Cup in the German-style Schwarzbier category, x93 boasts Sprecher. This is a tough category, and the strength of this classic Sprecher brew was tested against 46 other entrants.

As impressive as all of these accomplishments are, Sprecher Brewery isn’t likely to take a break. 2015 will likely be just as successful for this iconic, well-established Milwaukee brewery

Try Sprecher’s very simple Hard Ginger Beer version of a Moscow mule:

2 ounces vodka

Half of a lime

Sprecher Hard Ginger Beer

Squeeze lime into copper mug or Collins glass and drop in half lime. Add 2 or 3 large ice cubes, then add vodka and fill with cold Hard Ginger Beer.

Recipe provided by Sprecher Brewing Company.

For more information visit sprecherbrewery.com.