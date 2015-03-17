From Popcorn to Paninis

× Expand Thinkstock / Getty Images

Going to the movies as a kid and munching on treats meant buttered popcorn, a soda and perhaps a box of candy or Twizzlers. Then as a teen it was a big deal when hot pretzels and nacho chips with processed cheese where added to the lineup. Oh, how times have changed! Going to a movie is a full night out with no more pondering over grabbing dinner before or after the show. You can go to the movies, order dinner and—Did I mention?—a cocktail too.

On my first trips to the Oriental (a favorite for character and charm) Rosebud and Fox Bay, I remember feeling like a real grownup being able to watch a show with a glass of wine in hand.

With the opening of the newly renovated Avalon Atmospheric Theater & Lounge, you don’t just go to the movies, you go a little early to have a cocktail or local beer in their bar. Then, sit in a big stuffed chair with your own table and order fancy cocktails like “The Shining x93 or “The Fonzie Old Fashion, x93 have a pizza and look up at the atmospheric stars in this 1920s Mediterranean-style theater. Just like going to the opera, you can also upgrade your seats to “Platinum Style x93 and sit in the balcony sipping sparking wine and eating chocolate truffles (both are included in the $25 price).

As I spot a shooting LED star overhead I wonder, “Where am I? x93 This is dinner theater at it’s finest. Now, I’m not knocking the big megaplex theaters with what they have to offer, it is just a different kind of evening. Some people out there just love a good movie—they don’t even want to be bothered with munching on popcorn (one of my main reasons for going in the first place)—while others are embracing and loving this new movie-watching arena.

But how is the food? I must admit, the first time I ordered a Caesar salad and fish fry basket at Fox Bay I was skeptical, then pleasantly surprised. And the chicken wings were as good as any pub in town. The pizza at Fox Bay, Rosebud and Avalon have that Milwaukee-style cracker crust and offer a choice of toppings. Also on the menus are appetizers such as spinach and artichoke dip and paninis, and even dessert choices. At Fox Bay you’ll find burgers, yellow fin tuna, shrimp and other entrée items.

When dining out we don’t judge a restaurant on food alone. Our server at the Avalon on a recent evening was a happy guy who loves his job and was attentive without being intrusive. Customer service at the movies! Why yes, really impressive was the manager of the theater making his rounds like a maître d’ at a fine restaurant asking if everything was OK and whether we needed anything. Really! That was worth the $10 admission.

As I sip an old fashioned and nibble on pizza in total luxury, feeling part of a different fantasy world than the actors on the big screen, I still crave that good ol’ buttered popcorn. Luckily I don’t have to miss a minute of the show to get some.