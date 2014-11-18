Stress-Free Holiday Party Food

’Tis the Season—and welcome all the hustle and bustle that goes with this festive time of year. I love to entertain for the holidays, but sometimes work-life balance and the thought of what to serve and the time it takes to prepare can be overwhelming. But don’t fret! I have combed the city and found great stress-free holiday entertaining items and ideas that will wow your guests.

First, identify your comfort level and budget. Entertaining doesn’t mean you have to break the bank or prepare everything from scratch. Sometimes just having a wine and cheese party takes the stress away from you and your guests. You can get some great cheese selections from West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe, Whole Foods and even your local grocery store.

Here is one of my go-to appetizers that takes five minutes to prepare, giving you time to relax before your guests arrive. Pick up a triple brie cheese like Saint Andre or Delice de Bourgogne; both are cow’s milk cheeses that spread like butter ($8-$12 for 8 ounces). Serve at room temperature with Organic Adriatic Fig Spread from a little farm in Croatia ($6.99) and sliced prosciutto (imported or domestic, $13-$22 per pound). Or, stop by Clock Shadow Creamery for some of Martha Kipcak’s award-winning pimento cheese spread (also available at local grocers). Slice up some local dried salami and you’re ready in no time. Don’t forget a good baguette. My new favorite is from Rocket Baby Bakery in Bay View—it’s super crusty on the outside and has a tender inside.

How about a dramatic seafood tower if your wallet allows? St. Paul Fish Company in the Milwaukee Public Market has a great variety of seafood already prepared—pile it high on some crushed ice; add cocktail sauce, lemons, a salad and some bread and you have a feast fit for any VIP guest. For a little added drama, add some battery-operated candles in holders pushed down in the ice and it screams of holiday festivities.

Dessert could be some fabulous petite macaroons from Le Rêve Patisserie & Café in Wauwatosa. Those little gems were written up in Martha Stewart’s Living magazine and are always a crowd pleaser. Cake pops and bites are still “in x93 this season and C. Adams Bakery has a great variety. For an extra special presentation, pile these treats on a platter and sprinkle with some edible glitter (available at Michaels or Cook’s Cake Decorating & Candy Supplies).

If your friends are into eating local, give them a scoop of salted caramel ice cream from Purple Door drizzled with a little Kahlua; or you could pour a shot of Anodyne Coffee’s Snake Oil Espresso on top (both located in Walker’s Point) for a super easy and delicious dessert called affogato (literally means “drowned in x93). Serve a few cookies on the side from any of the wonderful Italian bakeries in town, and voilà!

Just remember, entertaining for the holiday is about being together with family and friends, so don’t stress and let the great artisans of Milwaukee help you get inspired.