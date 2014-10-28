Chicken Wings Over Brady Street

Those who have imbibed too much love to gobble up chicken wings in all their fried, spicy glory. That’s why Wings Over Milwaukee (1434 E. Brady St.) opened a location on Brady Street. Open until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday, Wings Over serves up classic and boneless wings from a tiny storefront with few tables—expect to get your order to go or take advantage of delivery.

Wings are sold by weight or by piece, depending on whether you prefer boneless or bone-in. Boneless wings resemble chicken strips, so the half-pound DC-3 ($6.99) order comes with 4-6 pieces. They’re hand battered and available with 25 different sauces and rubs, from mild honey barbecue to searing After Burner buffalo.

Man cannot live on wings alone, so order some waffle fries ($2.99-$4.49). You can also get a fried chicken sandwich ($6.49) or ribs ($8.99 half rack), all covered generously in your choice of barbecue sauce. Hopefully they stock plenty of napkins.