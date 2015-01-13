Elk at the Great Lakes Grill

× Expand Courtesy of Great Lakes Grill

Where else within a reasonable drive from Milwaukee could one eat with a view of taxidermy but Great Lakes Grill at Cabela’s (1 Cabela Way, Richfield)? The semi-cafeteria-styled eatery in the local branch of this chain outdoor sporting goods store may be the kind of culinary convenience drug and department stores once offered customers, but with the visual addition of stuffed brown bears and mountain goats within one’s line of sight. Amid brats, hamburgers and hot dogs, the grill’s wild game sandwiches are the kind of fare one isn’t likely to find in the urban environs 20 minutes south. A buffalo sandwich maybe, but smoked elk? That’s reason enough to come. Quarter-pound patties posses the moistness of ground chuck with just enough fat, and a hint of venison’s wild flavor sans the risk of gamey aftertaste. More than respectable French fries and refillable fountain drink make it a meal.

