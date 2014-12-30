Fish Fry at Fritz’s Pub

×





Come Fridays, Fritz’s serves one of the city’s best fish frys.The cod is lightly battered and fried to a delicate crisp. The rye bread isthick, homemade and delicious, as is the tartar sauce. The fish fry comes withcoleslaw and choice of potato wedges or crinkle-cut fries, and is offered inthree sizes: small with two pieces ($9.25), medium with three ($10.25) andlarge with four ($11.25). The portions are so generous that for most appetites,small will suffice. Fritz’s Pub is open only on Fridays from 1-9 p.m. andSaturdays from noon-4 p.m.



In business since 1978, Fritz’s Pub (3086 S. 20th St.) hasbeen a fixture among South Side Milwaukee bars with a reputation for itsSerbian burger.