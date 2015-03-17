Franklin’s Indian Buffet

An oasis of Indian cuisine in Franklin, simply called Indian Buffet (7107 S. 76th St.), offers a broad menu from vegetarian to meat (beef and goat prepared Halal), seafood and chicken. It’s classic Indian, from banquet-quality biryanis ($12.95-$14.95) and curries ($11.95-$14.95) to tandoori grill specialties ($8.95 for chicken to $17.95 for swordfish tikka.) Breads ($1.99-$3.95) include exotic Peshawari and special Indian Buffet naans.

The namesake buffet costs $9 ($10 on weekends). Unlike others with vast selections that often taste the same, this buffet offers only 12 items, including soup, that change daily. All blossom with character, each selected to complement the others. My favorites were the savory goat curry, wonderfully tender and flavorful, saag panneer and fluffy vegetarian biryani. There’s the full array of condiments along with an incredible house-made pickle, desserts and cardamom tea. Freshly baked naan is served at your table.