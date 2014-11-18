Hearty Crepes, Creamy Crepes

×





The Café engages in acts ofinternational fusion with Asian shrimp and Reuben sandwich fillings. Most cometopped by a cheese sauce; cheddar fits especially well with the veggie andturkey/broccoli/mushroom/onion offerings. All crepes may be had as double portionsor mix-and-match singles. Even then, it’s fairly light eating. That leaves roomfor a dessert crepe; most of them feature frozen vanilla custard or ice cream.





For a less dairy-intensive option, four kinds of berries slightly sauced make aslightly more tart way to top a meal. Parisian-style crepes served warm with abuttery cinnamon-sugar mix are featured, as are sandwiches, salads served withFrench bread, muffins and a daily selection of soups.