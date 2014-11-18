Hearty Crepes, Creamy Crepes

Cedarburg’s Cream& Crepe Café (N70 W6340 Bridge Road) offers its namesake pastry in numerousvariations, which are as delightful as its rustic setting in the convertedwoolen mill of the Cedar Creek Settlement building.
The Café engages in acts ofinternational fusion with Asian shrimp and Reuben sandwich fillings. Most cometopped by a cheese sauce; cheddar fits especially well with the veggie andturkey/broccoli/mushroom/onion offerings. All crepes may be had as double portionsor mix-and-match singles. Even then, it’s fairly light eating. That leaves roomfor a dessert crepe; most of them feature frozen vanilla custard or ice cream.
For a less dairy-intensive option, four kinds of berries slightly sauced make aslightly more tart way to top a meal. Parisian-style crepes served warm with abuttery cinnamon-sugar mix are featured, as are sandwiches, salads served withFrench bread, muffins and a daily selection of soups.