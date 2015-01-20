Home-Style Cooking at Indian Bazaar

×

If you demandelegant ambiance or artisan arrogance, don’t bother. If you crave Indian home-styleand street food, come here now. Indian Bazaar (

5254 S. 27th St

.) is a well-kept secret for local foodie aficionados and a reliable quickfix for South Asian expats. Find the dining area at the back of this unassumingIndian grocery. Order at the little window from a surprisingly extensive menu.Selections span the subcontinent’s cuisine, ranging from southern dishes to theIndo-Chinese fusion found along the northeastern border. All vegetarian, you’llget soups ($1.99-2.99), delicate dosas (served with soup $5.99-$7.99), freshbreads (99 cents-$2.49), savory samosas (99 cents), chat ($4.49), uthappam($7.99), fiery curries, kormas and koftas ($7.99-8.99), classic lassi and otherbeverages, and pan-regional desserts. Definitely try the Gobi Manchurian! Eatin picnic style (plastic cutlery and paper plates) or take home. They cater,too. It’s like being there minus the monsoon.