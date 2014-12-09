Jamaican Jerk at Irie Palace

×

You’ll get cabbageand plantains for a side dish with your entrée at Irie Palace, and you’ll likeit. OK, that’s not a demand. But steamy strips of cabbage flecked with carrotand fried slices of the banana’s starchier relative are staples at Irie Palace(7506 W. Appleton Ave.), Milwaukee’s longest-lived Jamaican restaurant. Neophytesto the island’s cooking could think of it as a differently seasoned parallel toAfrican American soul food, with dishes including oxtails, curried goat, andchicken prepared with slightly salty jerk spice and curry. Desserts are best obtainedearly in the day, but even without a sweet to top off lunch or supper, abottle of Tropical Rhythms brand juice offers some sugar. A homey dineratmosphere prevails with dance hall reggae mix tapes from the speakers.