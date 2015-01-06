Kilwins at Bayshore Town Center

× Expand Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Recently, Kilwins, a small, family owned franchise based out of Michigan, opened its third Wisconsin location, owned by Whitefish Bay residents Rick Clark and BJ Gruling, at the Bayshore Town Center. This dessert restaurant is hard to miss with its ever-changing aromas filling the nearby walkways. Kilwins’ standout items include its Mackinac Island fudge cooked in copper pots and shaped, cooled and sliced on a beautiful marble slab; hand-dipped, melt-in-your-mouth caramel apples; 24 unique flavors of super-premium 14% butterfat ice cream most delicious when served in the homemade flavored waffle cones; and five different varieties of ice cream cake with a delectable layer of fluffy cake inside. Kilwin’s also offers mouthwatering handcrafted caramels, incredible hot cocoa made with shredded chocolate, an assortment of unique truffles, kosher chocolates, brittles and chocolate-dipped items like rice crispy treats.

And you won’t break the bank at Kilwins with daily specials such as 10% off hot beverages on Mondays and buy-one-get-one caramel apples on Tuesdays, fudge slices on Thursdays and caramel chews on Saturdays. Keep an eye out for seasonal items as well, such as Valentine’s Day heart-shaped boxes made entirely of chocolate. Event catering is available. Be sure to check out Kilwins’ classy and stylish arrangements at Milwaukee’s Magnificent Bride Wedding Show at the Pfister Hotel Sunday, March 1. For more information, call 414-967-4803 or check out their Facebook page.