Lalli’s Pizza (and More)

From cheap chainpizza to hand-tossed gourmet creations, the Milwaukee area features a broadselection of takeout joints and pizzerias to suit most occasions and tastes.
Lalli’sPizza (8826 W. North Ave.) is a bit of an anomaly, having remained in businessfor 35 years by preparing its signature pies with “sun-ripened Californiatomato sauce, x93 medium-thick crust and Wisconsin mozzarella.
In addition to itscelebrated pizza, Lalli’s also serves hot and cold subs, Italian dinners and anassortment of familiar appetizers, including garlic bread, deep-fried zucchini,mozzarella marina and toasted ravioli lightly covered in garlic butter.
Alsoconsider the meatball sandwich. Served on French bread, the tender meatballsare covered in a traditional marinara sauce and are accompanied by a side offresh fries and two bright pepperoncini peppers, which taste good on thesandwich or on the side.