Lalli’s Pizza (and More)

From cheap chainpizza to hand-tossed gourmet creations, the Milwaukee area features a broadselection of takeout joints and pizzerias to suit most occasions and tastes.





In addition to itscelebrated pizza, Lalli’s also serves hot and cold subs, Italian dinners and anassortment of familiar appetizers, including garlic bread, deep-fried zucchini,mozzarella marina and toasted ravioli lightly covered in garlic butter.





Alsoconsider the meatball sandwich. Served on French bread, the tender meatballsare covered in a traditional marinara sauce and are accompanied by a side offresh fries and two bright pepperoncini peppers, which taste good on thesandwich or on the side.