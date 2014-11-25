Look for Café India

×

Tucked sideways into astrip mall, Café India (605 S. First St.) is virtually invisible from the mainartery linking the Fifth Ward with Walker’s Point. Much of their business iscarryout, but the counter service storefront includes a handful of tables. Themajor Indian food groups are represented. Along with chicken, fish andvegetarian entrées are selections of naan, biryani, appetizers and desserts.The five-piece tandoori chicken ($6.99) order features a generous portion oftender meat served piping hot with a modest green salad fortified by choppedcarrots and enlivened by a dollop of mint chutney. The naan is served in aportion large enough to fulfill any mid-afternoon snack needs. Café India alsooffers a lunch buffet ($7.57).