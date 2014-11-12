Po’ Gurl’s Soulful Soul Food

×

There’s a limitedmenu any given day at Po’ Gurl Cafe (back of Warren’s Lounge, 2534 W. HopkinsSt.). That may be understandable, given the small space it occupies insideanother business.





Fried chicken wings and fish are the constants; judgingby a recent meat loaf special, with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables, Po’Gurl serves some of the city’s most soulful soul food. The entrée was prepared witha higher grade of ground beef, without much in the way of filler. A peppergravy, served ether on the side or smothering the meat loaf and taters, closesthe deal.



