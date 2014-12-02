Steak, Cheese and Lemonade

× Expand Danielle Dahl

Philly steak sandwiches and lemonade may seem a random meal pairing. But it’s really no more haphazard than, say, hamburgers and milkshakes. Zaza Steak & Lemonade (4919 W. Capitol Drive) has served the combination for several years. The textures and tastes of the Philly sandwich’s grilled shredded beef, mushrooms, onions, green bell peppers, provolone and mayonnaise on a fluffy, white rectangular bun are offset by the sweetened tartness of the signature beverage, more resembling an Italian lemon ice than anything from Minute Maid or Country Time. Add battered French fries so robust that ketchup may be a crime against them, and there’s the first of 21 combo meals. Depending on the addition or substitution of chicken and condiments, the traditional Philadelphia sandwich can take on Wild West, Southeastern, Chinese or Mexican character. Likewise, lemonade can come with an array of fruity enhancements, but all feature a slice of the citrus. Zaza also offers regular fried and Buffalo chicken wings, salads prepared with their Philly steak and chicken, fried seafood plates, a gyro burger, several fried sides and boxed desserts.