Sweet Stuff at Tosa’s La Tarte

Located in Wauwatosa’s Hyde Park neighborhood, La Tarte bakery and coffeehouse (6742 W. Wells St.) has a loyal customer following with its eclectic selection of baked goods, homemade soups and freshly prepared coffee drinks.

The quaint storefront, which features two small tables and an assortment of locally made gifts, houses an old-fashioned display case filled and topped with lemon bars, cutout cookies, Rice Krispie treats, cinnamon breakfast rolls, carrot cake cupcakes, apple pies, turtle bars, layered pumpkin cake and brownies.

In addition to stocking its counters and cupboards, La Tarte also supplies sweets to Grasch Foods and select Sendik’s stores, and creates custom orders for individuals, businesses and events.