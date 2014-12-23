Toppings are Generous at Riverwest Pizza

× Expand Photo Credit: Rachel Buth

Riverwest is experiencing a renaissance of new businesses, and Riverwest Pizza is the latest opening. Located in the building that previously housed Cafe Vocar at 932 E. Wright, owner Shawn Hutchens completely remodeled the interior. Dark gray walls and a solid black walnut bar make the cave-like space cozy, while chic chandeliers and colorful artwork sparkle.

Pizzas are available in 14- and 18-inch sizes and many toppings are organic or humanely raised, such as free-range chicken. Specialty pizzas are all named after Riverwest streets or areas, including Gordon Park ($16-20), a white-sauce pie with broccoli, oven-dried tomatoes, peas, mozzarella and chilies. The Holton ($16-$20) is their version of Mexican pizza with chicken, big chunks of chorizo, fresh-sliced chilies, cilantro, crema and queso fresco.

Toppings are generous on a homemade crust, with gluten-free crust available (+$2). The menu is rounded out with appetizers, sandwiches, salads, dessert and even breakfast pizzas during weekend brunch, all with an Italian flair.