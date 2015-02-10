Allan Moon: Children of the Call

Much like singer-songwriter Allan Moon’s background, Children of the Call is a journey. Having spent his childhood in Toronto and his school years on New York’s Upper West Side, Moon eventually relocated to Israel and settled down in Galilee. His newest album is a testament to his eclectic past and experiences.

Much of the album deals with such heavy themes as death, religion, and Middle-Eastern conflict. In “Brainwashed, x93 the album’s indie-rock opener, Moon berates the fatalities produced by religion; the album’s title track was written during the Arab Spring revolts. But while his lyrics are harsh, the tonality of Moon’s voice is oftentimes soft, romantic and emotional. “New York City x93 in particular showcases Moon’s gentler side alongside acoustic guitar. What stands out most in this album is Moon’s ability to weave together multiple genres at once; each song takes stylistic influence from rock, indie, blues and even country.