Allegra Levy: Lonely City (SteepleChase Lookout)

× Expand Photo Credit: Deneka Peniston

Allegra Levy’s Lonely City sounds a lot like one of those great jazz vocal albums from the 1950s—except that Levy wrote all the songs in the ’10s. The New York vocalist sets the emotional tone at cool, even slightly ironic, as she sings cleverly composed lyrics on romance and its discontents. Accompanied by a crack ensemble as she navigates her tricky musical changes, Levy holds her own even when the pace rises to furious—and gives plenty of space for her group to shine in ensemble playing.