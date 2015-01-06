Altered Five Blues Band: Cryin’ Mercy (OmniVibe)

Guitarist Jeff Schroedl and keyboardist Raymond Tevich provide instrumental prowess for this Milwaukee blues band while vocalist Jeff Taylor’s seething, smoldering baritone is full of Southern soul. The incorporation of vintage Memphis and Muscle Shoals R&B influences—and an explicit melodic reference to one of Gladys Knight & The Pips’ fiercer hits—fortifies Taylor’s oft wryly humored singing about doing his own thing and the women in his life—the good, the evil and otherwise unresponsive. Cryin’ Mercy delivers a danceable dose of boogie.