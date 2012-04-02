The latest album by Oshkosh band Andy's Automatics revels in murder, unrepentant drunkenness, love gone irreparably south and prostitutes, strippers and ex-wives with filthy navels (yes, navels!). Their sound makes the connections from Gram Parsons to The Sadies with an easygoing, uneasy balance of irony and sincerity. It may occasionally make you wonder how much of it's a joke, but equally as much it provides a perfect soundtrack for rowdy honky-tonk. No boot-scoot line dancing allowed. The joint would be too full for it, anywayat least it ought to be. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>