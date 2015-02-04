Bob Dylan is synonymous with brilliant lyrics and bad singing. So what gives with his album of show tunes and standards—songs associated with one of the greatest singers, Frank Sinatra? Shadows in the Night is probably a stopgap album. After a creative surge that began with Love and Theft (2001) and continued through Tempest (2011), perhaps he just needs time out? Whatever the explanation, Shadows in the Night finds him working with a small ensemble, making his way around “I’m a Fool to Want You, x93 “Autumn Leaves x93 and other rueful lyrics. His voice registers pain and moments of hope (“Some Enchanted Evening x93) amidst the mostly melancholy numbers. If he had written these songs, Shadows in the Night would be remarkable. But with Sinatra (and Tony Bennett and a host of great singers) for comparison, Dylan’s interpretations can’t help but fall short.