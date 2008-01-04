Bob Marley & the Wailers





Bob Marley became a global star in the 1970s, the biggest reggae actfrom Jamaica. Before then, Marley made a stream of singles popular onhis island home. Another Dancecollects singles and alternate takes recorded from 1964 through 1966.The disc reveals Marley’s roots not only in the rock-steady Jamaicanrhythms that preceded reggae, but also in American R&B. His “SkaJerk” is a thinly disguised rewrite of Junior Walker’s stateside hit“Shotgun” and the shimmering, yearning vocal harmonies could have comefrom any number of black American groups, as could some of the gossamermelodies. Arguably, the early version of “One Love” included here ismore affecting than the familiar take from Marley’s days of stardom.