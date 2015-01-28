Brad Absher & Swamp Royale: Lucky Dog (Montrose Records)

Brad Absher’s sixth album seeks to introduce the Houston-based singer-songwriter and guitarist (along with his tight touring band Swamp Royale) to a wider audience. After building a solid fan base along the Gulf Coast with his melodic and easygoing blend of organ-and-sax-based blues and soul, Absher emerged as a top-10 finalist at the 2014 International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn. Lucky Dog shows off Absher’s laid-back voice, which recalls Bill Withers and the late Jeff Healey, and he even covers Withers’ “Same Love. x93 But the man relies too much on other people’s material; among the 12 tracks, only six are originals. And those are the better songs here.