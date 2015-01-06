My Brother The Wind: Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One (Free Electric Sound)

×

Thenine songs on this third album from Sweden’s improvisational psychedelicrockers My Brother The Wind were recorded live in the studio on analog equipmentand with no overdubsâ€”all in one day. In fact, coming up with the album’smouthful-of-a-title may have taken longer than the music-making process itself.Once There Was A Time When Time And SpaceWere One simmers with dark and dense instrumentals, pierced by cleanguitars and melancholy rhythms. “Song of Innocence, Pt. 1 x93 is reminiscent of “TheEnd x93 by The Doors, and “Into the Cosmic Halo x93 delivers on its title with anacid-fueled jam straight outta Woodstock. Guitarist Nicklas Barker also playsin the King Crimson-inspired Anekdoten, and the three other members belong towidely known Swedish prog actsâ€”so there’s no denying the quartet’s musicality.Fans of early Pink Floyd, Ash Ra Tempel and Amon DÃ¼Ã¼l willespecially find much to like here.