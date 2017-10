My Brother The Wind: Once There Was A Time When Time And Space Were One (Free Electric Sound)

×

Thenine songs on this third album from Sweden’s improvisational psychedelicrockers My Brother The Wind were recorded live in the studio on analog equipmentand with no overdubs—all in one day. In fact, coming up with the album’smouthful-of-a-title may have taken longer than the music-making process itself.Once There Was A Time When Time And SpaceWere One simmers with dark and dense instrumentals, pierced by cleanguitars and melancholy rhythms. “Song of Innocence, Pt. 1 x93 is reminiscent of “TheEnd x93 by The Doors, and “Into the Cosmic Halo x93 delivers on its title with anacid-fueled jam straight outta Woodstock. Guitarist Nicklas Barker also playsin the King Crimson-inspired Anekdoten, and the three other members belong towidely known Swedish prog acts—so there’s no denying the quartet’s musicality.Fans of early Pink Floyd, Ash Ra Tempel and Amon Düül willespecially find much to like here.