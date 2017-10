<span>Sara Erde began by rapping with Neneh Cherry and now pairs her urban contemporary vocals with the Andalusian cry of Alfonso Cid in Caramelo. The NYC group brings a jigger of jazz, a touch of klezmer and a heaping serving of flamenco to hot R&B mixes. The bilingual band runs many ingredients into an eclectic blender on slow numbers as well as fast, bringing unusual flavors to the dance floor.</span>