Carole King

The Legendary Demos (Hear Music)

by

Carole King is one of the few songwriters to make the leap from behind-the-scenes writer to successful recording artist. From the pre-Beatles era, penning hits for Bobby Vee and the Everly Brothers to her summit as a solo artist with the album <em>Tapestry</em>, which included tunes covered by the likes of Aretha Franklin, King has been a singular talent.<br /><br />King initially penned tunes with her songwriting partner/husband Gerry Goffin.&nbsp; Typically she would go into a studio and emerge an hour later with a simple recording, many of which turned into hits blasting from transistor AM radios in the 1960s.&nbsp; These demos were often recorded on piano alone and King's genius was to imply what a full-band recording of the song could be. These arrangements, as if sprung fully formed from the head of King, were blueprints for producers and singers. Her demos relate a unique charm the hit versions don't always capture.<br /><br />For <em>The Legendary Demos</em>, King's career can be divided between her New York years working with Goffin and a move to California where her solo recording career took off. &nbsp;Revelations from the early years include "Take Good Care of My Baby", which in King's able hands suggest the influence of Gospel music (the dynamic shift of a tidy modulating bridge) and a spoken coda that nods to the Shangri Las.&nbsp; King's demo effectively leaves Vee's hit in the dust. "Her Crying In the Rain" suggests the Everlys produced by Phil Spector.&nbsp; "Yours Until Tomorrow", while never a hit, could be a Dusty Springfield outtake or better yet, a gothic-folk gem from Gene Clark-era Byrds.<br /><br />In many ways King's <em>Tapestry</em> album set the tone for the singer-songwriter era. Turns out she was an engaging performer and could play the hell out of a piano. While Franklin 's version of&nbsp; &nbsp;"(You Make Me Feel) A Natural Woman" seems definitive, King's demo here works on a slow smolder that rivals Aretha's.&nbsp; While James Taylor's take on "You've Got a Friend" will be played on elevators until doomsday, King's demo recalls Nick Lowe's original "What's So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding", as genuine '60s sentiment.</span> <p></p> <span> </span></p>