<p>Although the band is far away in time and place from the origins of the music that inspires them, New York City's Chicha Libre builds from a long-lost Peruvian genre, chichithe sound of Latin music converging with the Swinging '60s. The title <em>Canibalismo</em> refers to the band's cannibalization of whatever strikes their fancy, but their omnivore's delight remains based on scratchy South American vinyl of '60s vintage. Chicha Libre's snappy rubber-band rhythms carry along trebly electric guitars and Farfisa organs. A few tracks come closer to heavy rock via Tito Puente of early Santana, and “The Ride of the Valkyries” turns Wagner into the theme for an imaginary Western.</p>