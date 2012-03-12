The Chieftains

Voice of Ages (Hear Music)

by

If the parallels&nbsp;weren't already evident,&nbsp;famed Irish folk band The&nbsp;Chieftains make it perfectly clear on <em>Voice of Ages&nbsp;</em>that Celtic music and U.S. folk, especially in its currently commercially palatable Americana guise, share&nbsp;more than a few chromosomes of sonic DNA.&nbsp;It helps to have a producer such as T Bone Burnett to explicate the matter, as&nbsp;he has done much to bring the world a bit closer together in his capacity behind the studio control boards.<br /><br />Burnett's addition of such varied guests as artsy&nbsp;acoustic aficionados&nbsp;The Decemberists and The Low Anthem and unique roots musicians Punch Brothers and Carolina Chocolate Drops make the statement complete and pretty satisfying. Wisconsin's own&nbsp;indie folkie Bon Iver figures admirably among the collaborators. If the whole enterprise doesn't snowball into another phenomenon&nbsp;on the scale of&nbsp;Burnett's&nbsp;soundtrack<em> </em>for <em>O Brother, Where Art Thou?</em>, <em>Voice</em> <em>of Ages </em>still stands as further testimony of The Chieftains' mastery and the wistfulness and majesty they can share with a bunch of relative fledglings. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>