If Weather Report had blown in from the Eastern bloc, they might have sounded something like Choban Elektrik. On their new CD, the New York band infuses a slippery, shifting fusion sound with distinctly Balkan, east-of-the-Adriatic melodies. The heavy Hammond organ by bandleader Jordan Shapiro also links Choban Elektrik with the late-'60s rock scene. The best moments are bracing marriages of funky rhythms with minor-key soul.