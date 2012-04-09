<p>For Chris Head & the Honchos, a band from Thiensville, Wis., the romantic aspirations of the group's pop-rock complement the bittersweet sentimentality of their rootsy Americana. The name may suggest humor, but the music is much more seriousenough so that one song stretches past nine minutes in a somewhat meditative take on the changing nature of reality. Other songs go on about mom listening to classic country radio while whipping up food in the kitchen and how the singer is almost looking forward to being buried in his family's plot. The album is a little dreary around the edges, including its production values. <em>Hard Truths </em>delivers a mature aesthetic that could use an outside hand in the studio control booth to brighten the band's engaging sound.</p> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>