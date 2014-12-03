Christian Lopez Band: Pilot (Blaster Records)

×

Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is only 19 years old, yet he has shared bills with the Zac Brown Band and the Dave Matthews Band. Now he’s fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot —five songs with a little Phillip Phillips here (“Will I See You Again x93) and some Mumford & Sons there (“Between Us x93). Elsewhere, “Amiss x93 and “Man I Was Before x93 emerge as haunting ballads, tinged with shades of contemporary Americana and old-school country. Throughout the Appalachia-inspired arrangements, complete with banjo and smooth male-female vocal harmonies, you can hear the sound of a serious and talented new artist emerging.