Glendale’s Clarke Groholski remembers how 1980s commercial country singers such as Mickey Gilley and Ronnie Milsap reimagined down-tempo ‘50s rockin’ in this tribute to a soldier who has been sent overseas and misses his beloved. Sincere as anything, Groholski sings his heart out over a backdrop made for dancing slow and close. With firmedup production values, Groholski may have a hit that will remain relevant for a long time to come.