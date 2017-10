×

The slightly melancholy, often madcap sound of Balkan brass bands has assumed a more international feel along with a global audience. The U.S.-based Cocek! Brass Band might not sound entirely out of place marching to homecoming or in a Crescent City parade. The hot soloing puts them jaw-to-jaw with jazz combos, and yet, the Gypsy, klezmer and Serbian roots are never entirely eclipsed.