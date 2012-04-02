<span>Colin O'Brien covers a lot of territory within Americana on his latest CD of mostly original songs. Tunes such as “Mountain Stage” could easily fill any sawdust-covered dance floor, while “New Territory” swings like a country-fried Hot Club number and the frisky “Hey You” could be a lost title from Gram Parsons' catalog. A talented guitarist and banjo player, O'Brien has assembled a superb multi-instrumental string band in the form of Larry Perkins, Matt Combs and Mark Howard, with Dennis Crouch supporting the enterprise on bass. Although many of the songs have a contemporary ring, the band's vintage instruments (some dating to the 19th century) endow the recording with an authentically woody sound.</span><em><span><br /><br />Colin O'Brien plays 8 p.m. April 7 at Linneman's Riverwest Inn with Chicken Wire Empire.</span></em> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;" class=" "><span><br /></span></p>