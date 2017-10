<p>Congo Sanchez has been an active contributor to Funk Ark and other dance bands in Washington, D.C. With <em>Vol. 1</em>, the multi-instrumentalist steps into his own thing: supple grooves rooted in rock and soul (and with more ancient echoes), plus pop melodies suggesting the carefree end of the '60s in a world-music setting.</p><br /> <p> </p>