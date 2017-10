×

Daniel Lanois is an aural painter with the recording studio as his palette and his instruments as brushes. Best known for producing U2, Peter Gabriel and Bob Dylan, and for collaborating with Brian Eno, the Canadian musician-engineer occasionally releases albums under his own name. Flesh and Machine begins with waves of intensity before settling into ambient music. With its ghostly twang, “Sioux Lookout x93 suggests driving down a lonesome prairie highway at 2 a.m.