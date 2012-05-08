Dave Fitzpatrick Band

Through the Grey Veil

by

<strong><em></em></strong> <p>If there's a shortage of anything&nbsp;within the musical mainstream nowadays, it's mainstream rocknot alt, indie, metal&nbsp;or anything indebted to folkloric traditions. On <em>Through the Grey Veil</em>,&nbsp;Milwaukee's Dave Fitzpatrick Band keeps its rocking straight down the middle. If pressed for a label for their spirited sound, Fitzpatrick and his mates could&nbsp;possibly opt for Americana, though without the conscious burden of fitting into&nbsp;an alt-country mode.&nbsp;The spiritual restlessness embodied in&nbsp;<em>Grey&nbsp;Veil</em>'s<em> </em>12 songs seems to come from a&nbsp;more mature, ruminative mind-set than the brashness of younger guitar bands. That Fitzpatrick's vocalizing comes on like Metallica's James Hetfield raised on an aural diet of&nbsp;John Mellencamp&nbsp;and&nbsp;The Smithereens rather than Budgie and Mötorhead tops off a sound at once reassuringly familiar and yet currently unique. </p> <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"> </p>