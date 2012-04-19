Elin Furubotn

<span>With her soft-focus voice and a musical accompaniment that blurs the acoustic singer-songwriter style with jazz, Norway's Elin Furubtn skirts the territory occupied most famously by Nora Jones. On a few tracks, the thrum of electric guitar and a grave, skeletal beat push her closer to Fairport Convention. For her first international release, the Norwegian vocalist continues to sing in her native language; her best moments have a quality of quiet intensity against a backdrop of silence.</span>