The dirty guitar tones of Milwaukee foursome Elusive Parallelograms provide the glue that holds together the group’s very promising first EP. From psychedelia to neo-new wave disco, they connect the dots surrounding punk for an audio snapshot of underground rock history. Proving that it’s not a stretch to count both the Pretty Things and Blur as influences, singing rhythm guitarist John Hense’s articulate brattiness gives the band a consistent yet eclectic identity.