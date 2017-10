×

Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn are mainstays on the debut album by Five Plus Six, a skillful multi-generational outfit led by arranger-trumpeter Vance Thompson. The Knoxville, Tenn., big band handles the complex orchestrations with aplomb, staying straight ahead while adding a hint of fusion on some tracks. A trio of Thelonious Monk numbers also appears on Such Sweet Thunder , along with an arrangement for an Appalachian folk song, “He’s Gone Away. x93