Fripp & Eno

Brian Eno and Robert Fripp’s most dynamic and exciting records usually occurred within a rock format, or at least close to the borders of rock. They can be credited, however, for an unflagging willingness to explore beyond the frontier, especially to places accessible only through electronic manipulation. Beyond Even collects recordings by the duo from the recent past, most of them low-key explorations for guitar and effects against steady rhythms. Perhaps intentionally, the tracks form a nice ambience at normal volume and assume stadiumrock force when cranked way up.