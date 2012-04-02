From the opening numberthe insistent, jumpy, lock-step strut of the Stevie Wonder hit “Sunny”it's clear that Gary Smulyan's latest quartet offering is far from just another <em>saxophone</em> album. In fact, the baritone master (yep, that's baritone sax in a leading role) originally set out to pay tribute to the oft-overlooked organ-heavy Don Patterson, and he lands nicely on the mark with an album more in stride with Groove Holmes or a small Jimmy Smith combo than anything overly breathy or reedy.<br /><br />Full of hard-swinging, dusty grooves, <em>Paradise</em> is a hodgepodge of two Patterson compositions, three originals (including standout cut “Blues for D.P.”) and an unerring vibe of smoky, late-night head-nodding. Guitarist Peter Bernstein's economical touchripe with gutsy, bluesy feelshows he's an old pro of organ combos, while Smulyan's own breathless, tasty runs always stay just rooted enough in the get-down.<br /><br />Kept chugging by Kenny Washington's drums and old-school by the Hammond B-3 plunkings of Mike LeDonne, the album approaches the consummate marriage of musical opposites: tightknit and laid-back. <em>Paradise</em> is also powerful proof, or maybe revelation, that the Soul Jazz of today can stay just as in-the-pocket as anything pored over by the Blue Note crate-diggers at your nearest record store. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p> <p> </p>