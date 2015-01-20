Gong: I See You (Madfish)

After almost a half-century, the multinational band of freaks known as Gong keeps making noise. I See You sounds more cohesive and listenable than it deserves to—especially considering that co-founder, vocalist and chief lyricist Daevid Allen turned 77 years old in January and wrote the album while battling cancer. Longtime fans will find plenty here to wrap their heads around, including “Syllabub, x93 the catchy, off-kilter nod to Frank Zappa; a spoken-word poem called “This Revolution, x93 which addresses political frustrations and name-drops Gil Scott-Heron; and the swaggering 10-minute epic “Thank You. x93 Gong’s Wikipedia page lists more than 30 different lineups and more than 45 band members, and Allen’s five current and capable psychedelic pranksters do not diminish the legacy. Handsomely packaged in a sturdy digibook with detailed background on each of the 12 songs, I See You is, bluntly put, more than expected.