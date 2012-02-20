Henry Cole & The Afrobeat Collective

On <em>Roots Before Branches</em>, Puerto Rican drummer Henry Cole and his talented cohort move easily as an ensemble from one tempo and texture to another. Grammy-winning saxophonist David Sánchez blows tropical jazz over swaying melodies as space rock synthesizers whoosh and furious rock jams erupt. With band members listing Tito Puente on their résumés and holding an intimate familiarity with rock, The Afrobeat Collective cooks up a potent brew of funk, jazz and Afro-Caribbean rhythms. <p align="right" style="text-align: right;"><br /></p>