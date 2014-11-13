The Incorruptibles: “White Alligator Shoes

×

Milwaukee blues veterans Jimmy McCarthy and Bill Siebert and a more recent transplant to the city, Amy Ashby, team up for roots rocking, rockabilly good times with a name that could be Marvel Comics’ next super hero team. Singing stand-up bassist Ashby brings ’tude to spare on “White Alligator Shoes, x93 notable at least for the revival of “hussy x93 as a feminine insult. McCarthy assays lead vocals with a sprightlier stride on “Laugh Out Loud, x93 with a melody sounding like the step between Buddy Holly’s Crickets and The Beatles in their Hamburg residency. This is a most personable introduction to a band proffering a sound that never really goes out of style.